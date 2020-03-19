Cleveland Clinic offers free COVID-19 online screening tool

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has launched a free coronavirus (COVID-19) online screening tool.

First, click here.

Then click “Start your screening now.”

Then you’ll answer a series of questions based on symptoms and travel.

At the end of the questionnaire, you’ll receive the most appropriate care recommendation based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Cleveland Clinic says it is the first hospital system in Ohio offering the tool and one of a handful in the country.