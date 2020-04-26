Cleveland Clinic nurses organize special visit for patient who hasn’t seen family in 2 weeks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of the nurses at Cleveland Clinic are being recognized for going above and beyond for one of their patients.

Drew, who is 22 years old, was recently diagnosed with a kidney disorder and hasn’t been able to see his family for the last two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been tough, so his nurses decided to organize a special visit with his loved ones through the windows of the front lobby.

When they arrived, they were greeted with signs Drew made.

“I love you all. Your continued support keeps me strong. Thanks for all of your prayers. This experience has shown me who cares and who truly loves me. My friends and family,” he said.

His relatives also created signs of their own that said “We love you Drew!”

See photos from the precious moment below.