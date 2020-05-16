Cleveland Clinic medical staff back home after helping NY hospital with COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thirteen Cleveland Clinic medical professionals are back home after spending a month in New York City helping to care for COVID-19 patients.

They were greeted with applause at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

“I’ve never taken more than a 9 day vacation, so I haven’t been away from my family that long ever,” said registered nurse Amy Mahnke.

She was among the 27 total caregivers who volunteered to help with COVID efforts at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“I mean these nurses were thrown into things that they never expected. They never even saw coming. So a lot of the nurses there were from different levels of care,” she said.

Mahnke says the staff in New York was excited to see that ICU nurses were coming to help.

“That does not discredit them and their work at all. The nurses are very knowledgeable and they really stepped up to the occasion,” she said.

Before the trip, Mahnke says she had been caring for COVID patients at one of the Clinic’s regional hospitals. She was grateful for the knowledge that provided but she says walking into New York-Presbyterian was very different.

“It’s every single patient, in fact, they have to designate who is not a COVID patient,” she recalled.

A nurse for four and a half years, Mahnke says it was an experience she’ll never forget.

“All of our patients were intubated, sedated, paralyzed. We had multiple patients on multiple different medications through their IVs,” she said.

She jumped at the chance to volunteer and says her family, boyfriend and friend, who is also a nurse, were supportive.

But it was tough being away from her nieces and nephews as well as her grandparents whom she typically cares for.

“I got a lot of help from other family members and from my friend who really stepped up to check on them and make sure that they were OK,” she said.

She says the appreciation of medical professionals from new yorkers was encouraging, showing us a video of the fire department coming by New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Center to show their support of the medical professionals.

Another powerful moment came from a patient in the ICU who was initially non-responsive and whose body was being overtaken by the virus.

Then on one of her last shifts, “He actually started waking up and following commands and we waved to me and smiled and that was truly the biggest reward I got out of the entire trip.”

She has words of caution for those who think that things can go back to normal right away: “I just really think that if they saw what we saw, they would think twice.”

The Clinic says there are still five caregivers in New York, three nurses and two doctors, who are continuing to help New York-Presbyterian for a couple more weeks.

