Cleveland Clinic learns some of its N95 masks were counterfeit

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic said it was recently notified by a manufacturer that possible counterfeit N95 masks were in its supply.

The Clinic said it was a very small portion of its masks, which were removed and replaced.

The fraudulent masks were bought through a third-party vendor and were not effective as respirators, according to the Clinic. They were used between Nov. 20 and Jan. 25.

“We take this matter seriously and have reported this issue to law enforcement officials. Healthcare-related fraud has increased during the pandemic and unfortunately, Cleveland Clinic is one of many health systems that has been impacted,” the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are continuing to work with the manufacturer and its investigation to help prevent counterfeit products from entering ours and other healthcare systems across the country.”