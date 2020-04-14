Cleveland Clinic helps in creation of national ventilator database

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (WJW)-- President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve during the White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Clinic is part of a group of hospital systems that helped make the database of available ventilators. The system will enable health officials to move ventilators to areas that need them most.

Trump said more than 20 health systems pledged to lend more than 4,000 ventilators and there are about 10,000 ventilators in a federal stockpile.

"This is a battle we're all in together," said Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, who spoke briefly at the White House. "I am thoroughly convinced we can do a lot of good when we work together."

Mihaljevic credited early institution of social distancing, scaling up testing and ramping hospital capacity for keeping the numbers of COVID-19 patients down. He said the number of cases has been stable for eight to 10 days.

Mihaljevic said the Cleveland Clinic has treated 160 COVID-19 patients in its health system.