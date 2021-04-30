Cleveland Clinic helping battle COVID-19 in India

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is stepping up to help colleagues battle the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Cases continue to surge there and medical facilities lack critical supplies.

“We have patients coming from all over the world and we have connections from all over the world,” said Dr. Atul Mehta, a physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

As the coronavirus crisis deepens in India, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic scrambled to find ways to help.

“The numbers have increased exponentially and our colleagues reached out to us for help,” said Mehta.

Mehta says many caregivers have family and friends living in India and the situation is dire.

“The hospitals are running out of beds. Hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies. They are running out of critical medications,” said Mehta.

So the Clinic is sending over 115 pallets of critical supplies to help support hospitals there.

“Next week, we are sending PPE, gowns, masks, gloves,” said Mehta.

Mehta says in addition, they are shipping cots and mattresses directly to the Indian Red Cross Society.

This comes as the U.S. will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, according to the White House administration.

The Cleveland Clinic is asking for monetary donations from the public so they can send over a second shipment.