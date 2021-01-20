Cleveland Clinic health care workers who didn’t receive the vaccine in first phase told to get back in line

Editor’s Note: The video above is about vaccine distribution in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic health care workers who didn’t receive the vaccine in the first phase have to get back in line.

In a letter sent to employees from the Cleveland Clinic, caregivers who did not get scheduled during Phase 1A will now have to wait.

According to the Clinic, because of the timeline to begin Phase 1B this week, they’ll no longer be offering the vaccine to caregivers who were eligible in Phase 1A.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, groups are eligible even when the next group begins because of limited vaccines.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are expected to begin the week of January 19. Governor DeWine announced a tiered system for offering vaccinations to the estimated 2.2 million people who are eligible for the vaccine under this phase, beginning with those who are 80 or older. When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available. Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Clinic says it is following “CDC and State distribution guidance for administering the COVID-19 vaccines as quickly and safely as possible. Following the timeline and criteria set by the Ohio Department of Health, we are now pivoting to Phase 1B.”

“Caregivers who have not been scheduled for their first dose of vaccine will now receive their vaccines with the general public based on age and medical conditions set by the State guidance,” the Clinic says in a statement.

They say 29,000 of its health care workers were vaccinated, which is 57% of its Ohio workforce.

“We are grateful for the commitment our caregivers have demonstrated in caring for our patients and each other, as well as their resiliency, teamwork and service to our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Clinic said in the statement.

Here is the timeline for age groups in Phase 1B.

The week of Jan. 19 : Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

: Ohioans 80 years of age and older. The week of Jan. 25 : Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders. The week of Feb. 1 : Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

456,131 people in Ohio have received the coronavirus vaccine, which is about 3.9% of the population.