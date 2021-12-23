Cleveland Clinic extends delay of non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic is extending its postponement of non-urgent surgeries through Jan. 14.

Earlier this month, the hospital system paused scheduling new surgeries. That quickly turned into a delay non-urgent surgeries.

The Cleveland Clinic said the latest move is to make additional beds available as it sees high volumes of COVID-19 patients.

“It is important to understand that our hospitals and emergency departments remain open to care for our community. Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled during this time period. We will continue to evaluate our scheduled surgical patients as the pandemic continues,” the Clinic said in a statement on Thursday.

“We continue to urge our communities to take precautions and receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as the majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”