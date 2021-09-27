Cleveland Clinic: Experiencing highest number of patients with COVID since last winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic says they are now experiencing the highest volume of patients with COVID-19 since last winter.

With approximately 460 patients, and about 135 of those patients in the ICU, it’s more than double the number of patients that were hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19 one month ago, according to a release.

The clinic says the majority of these patients are unvaccinated.

As hospitals across the nation are facing an increased demand for services, they are also experiencing staffing challenges.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement that says in part:

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the communities we serve. Essential and urgent inpatient surgeries – including heart, cancer, pediatrics, transplantation and neurological cases – will continue as scheduled.”