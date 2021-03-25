Cleveland Clinic expands COVID-19 vaccination sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has expanded their COVID-19 vaccine availability by opening a new location in Northeast Ohio.

The Independence Business Operations Center is one of seven sites across Northeast Ohio administering COVID-19 vaccines. The site was chosen because of its central location and large capacity, according to a news release from Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic is currently ramping up vaccinations in the operations center located at 6801 Brecksville Road and at full capacity. They will be able to vaccinate approximately 1,500 people per day by appointment only.

More information about the vaccination process can be found here