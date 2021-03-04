Cleveland Clinic expands COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic patients

(Watch our story in the video player above on the Cleveland Clinic’s plans to treat COVID-19 long-haulers)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic expanded access to COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic people who had close contact with someone with the virus.

The testing is also available to Clinic caregivers who have been in close contact, the hospital system said on Thursday.

Close contact includes any of the following exposures to COVID-19:

Been within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer over a 24 hour period.

Provided care for, had physical contact with, or shared utensils with someone with COVID-19.

Were exposed to respiratory droplets (e.g., coughing or sneezing) from a person with COVID-19