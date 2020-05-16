Cleveland Clinic doctor weds fiance on hospital rooftop after having to cancel ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a full circle moment on Saturday for Dr. Shruti Gadre, who is a pulmonary physician at the Cleveland Clinic.

May 16th was supposed to be her big wedding day, but the ceremony she had planned with her fiance, Pulkit Chaudhurt, was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The couple didn’t let that stop them from tying the knot though. Instead, they decided to share their vows on the rooftop of the hospital, which is actually where they first met during their medical residency.

Dr. Gadre’s colleagues helped make sure everything was just right and that everyone in attendance was practicing safe social distancing while wearing masks.

Those who couldn’t be there were able to watch them marry virtually.

The newlyweds also have another reason to celebrate, Pulkit will be joining the Cleveland Clinic later this summer as a cardiologist.

Related Content Cleveland Clinic medical staff back home after helping NY hospital with COVID-19 patients Video Video

Lorain couple does coronavirus photo shoot after wedding day postponed

Lakewood couple surprised with parade on what would’ve been their wedding day Video Video