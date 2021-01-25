Cleveland Clinic doctor answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “Remember when we were young and our parents took us to get vaccinated? Well now, it’s our turn to help them.”

We’ve seen the commercials — the latest PSA from the Ohio Department of Health stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for older Ohioans.

Beginning today, those 75+ can be vaccinated in Ohio. @primary1health & the COVID-19 Vaccine Minority Outreach Team are hosting vaccination clinics this week in Columbus. The Angler Rd. clinic currently has openings. Text Vaccine to 614-502-5329 or visit https://t.co/r0OMESrHW0 pic.twitter.com/mdTyVDWQu6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2021

But when it comes to its effectiveness and safety, what is myth and what is fact?

Dr. Rachel Scheraga is a critical care medicine specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

“Ok, first question for you…”Once I receive the COVID-19 vaccine, can I visit with family and stop wearing a mask?

Answer: “Once you receive the vaccine, we are still recommending that you continue to follow the CDC guidelines of masking and social distancing until most of the population has received the vaccine.”

There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding coronavirus vaccines. That’s why we’re sharing the facts and debunking some myths about vaccinations.



For up-to date information on coronavirus vaccines visit https://t.co/VxVzdkVRoZ. pic.twitter.com/5ri1EVuvZA — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) January 25, 2021

Q: “Can I still carry the virus and give it to others?”

Answer: “We’re not entirely sure the answer to that question as of yet, which is part of the reason why we still recommend the use, to continue to wear a mask.”

Q: “ Can I still get sick after receiving both doses?”

Answer: “The studies suggested after the second dose, about 2 weeks after the second dose, you have a 95-percent chance of not getting covid 19 virus.”

As coronavirus misinformation spreads online, it’s important to get the facts. Here are a few common myths, and the facts.



For the latest information, visit >> https://t.co/SIHlMxizW0. #AspirusHealth pic.twitter.com/1Nn9jDPgXV — Aspirus Health (@AspirusHealth) January 20, 2021

As we’ve reported, Ohio is currently on Phase 1B of the rollout, meant to include Ohioans 65 and older, those with severe congenital, developmental and inherited conditions that make them most vulnerable and teachers and other adult employees of school districts intending to return to in-person classes by March 1.

Today: #COVID19 vaccinations open up to Ohioans 75+ and those with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders AND who have an intellectual or developmental disability. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/aikVI4IkVU. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/ILcD7oMMf3 — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) January 25, 2021

Q: “Will I have to get the vaccine every year, like the flu vaccine?

A: “We don’t know how long the protection will last.”

Q: “If I’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated?

A: “We’re recommending that even if you are infected, have had COVID-19, we still recommend you get vaccine.”

Bottom line, Dr. Scheraga says to those who may be reluctant to getting the vaccine, “This vaccine has been studied in clinical trials and it has shown 95% efficacy so we’re currently recommending that the public get vaccinated.”