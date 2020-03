Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- When it comes to avoiding coronavirus, it seems social distancing and hand-washing are the name of the game.

Dr. Alok Vij, a dermatologist with the Cleveland Clinic spoke with FOX 8's Kristi Capel on Tuesday about the importance of hand-washing.

He said it's essential to use warm or hot water to be most effective.

Vij also had some tips to relieve that dry, chapped skin.

