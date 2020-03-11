Cleveland Clinic Children’s doctor answers your coronavirus questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Cleveland Clinic Children's infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Esper stopped by FOX 8 News on Tuesday to answer viewer questions on coronavirus.

Could previously reported flu-related deaths actually be caused by coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "We've had a really unusual flu season this year. Remember, it began all the way back in November. It came out early and it came out hard. All those deaths, from November and December, for the most part, there was no coronavirus circulating around, so I would say that part, no. But more recently, especially over the last three to four weeks, we're not sure exactly when this coronavirus came into the country. So some of the estimations that we have of flu-related deaths, may actually be coronavirus-related deaths. That may be something that we go back and test."

Is the media overreacting with coverage of coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "I think that everyone needs to know that the vast majority of people who get this coronavirus infection are going to do just fine. They are not going to need to come into the hospital, they are not going to get severely sick. However, a certain percentage, and it's a large percentage, 10 to 20 percent, will require people to be seen in the hospital, they may need some extra oxygen or they can get really, really sick where they have trouble breathing. This coronavirus is no joke. This virus does cause very, very severe infection: pneumonia in the lungs. And anytime anybody has pneumonia, whether it's coronavirus or any other germ out there, pneumonias are very deadly, they are very, very serious. You need to pay attention and I think we are giving it the appropriate attention that it deserves. What happened in China, where so many people got so sick so quick, that tells us that we need to pay attention to this virus and we are not blowing that out of proportion."

How concerned should parents of young children be about this virus?

Dr. Esper: "I've got five boys at home, I know what's like when they bring home their infections, a lot of them are viruses. Usually, viruses are all in the younger age groups, in children. This virus is very different. This virus seems to not only cause more severe disease the older you get, but it doesn't seem to infect a lot of younger individuals. Only 2 percent of all the people that we found with this virus that are even infected, let alone sick. Only 2 percent were under the age of 20 years. No one under the age of 10 has died from this and that includes newborns. We've seen children a few days old, a few months old have acquired this virus. So thankfully, this virus doesn't seem to want to infect children, nor does it cause very severe disease. But, that being said, that does not mean it's an all-clear for children. It does not mean they are out of the woods. Children can still get infected, and we don't want to roll the dice and find out how sick they can get."

Should schools close because of coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "Schools will be closed if we find a lot of community-wide circulation. Right now, we do not have evidence of community-wide circulation. The three cases we've had (in Cuyahoga County) have all traveled from elsewhere and have had contact with individuals outside of state. That being said, if there is community circulation and we recognize this over the next upcoming days, we may talk about closing schools."

Once you have coronavirus, can you get it again?

Dr. Esper: "If this virus acts like a lot of these other coronaviruses, the answer is usually your good immune system will kill this virus, then it will stay away and you'll have an immune system that will prevent it. That's one of the reasons why we're trying to develop a vaccine. What does a vaccine do? It just tricks your immune system into thinking you've already seen a particular germ so when you actually do encounter this germ, you already have an immune system that's ready to take it out. What we expect is that once you get infected, you will probably not get another bout of this infection. But we're still watching very closely to see if that's true.

Are people with diabetes or with other conditions at greater risk?

Dr. Esper: "People who got infected and people who got really, really sick are people who had high blood pressure, people who had diabetes, people who had heart problems, people who had lung problems. Now, that also goes with your age. People who are 60, people who are 70, people who are 80 are more likely to have all of those. By itself, if you have diabetes, heart problems, lung problems, immune problems or if you're over the age of 60, we would consider you at higher risk of getting more sick. That doesn't mean you're going to die, it just means you're at risk of getting more sick and we would want to watch you closely."

What is the first symptom or is it different for everyone?

Dr. Esper: "It's different for everyone. Some people will just have a cough. Some people may have a fever. Some people may have the body aches. And some people will have a combination of those or all of those."

When should you call your doctor?

Dr. Esper: "So almost everybody who has this coronavirus has some sort of a fever. Watch your temperature. If you have a fever and you have a cough and you have any trouble breathing, the best thing for you to do is if you really feel like you're coming down with something, call your doctor first. Don't just show up on their doorstep because they're trying to also mitigate how many people get exposed if you do turn out to actually have this virus. We want to make sure that our waiting rooms are safe. If you're really having trouble breathing, you can't get enough air, you're breathing too fast, that's the time you need to go to the emergency department, call your physician."

Does the flu vaccine help with coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "People were wondering whether or not getting the influenza vaccine protects against this particular coronavirus, the is it does not. This influenza vaccine does a really good job protecting you against influenza. This vaccine effectiveness was a decent 45, 50 percent this year and we're still seeing the flu. So if you have not gotten your flu shot, it is important to go ahead and get your flu shot."

Does everyone die who gets coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "No. The vast majority of people will basically sit at home in sweatpants and watch bad daytime TV. You may feel sick. Chicken soup yourself back up to health, that's all well and good. If you start running a fever, even a 20-year-old, you're going to want to call your doctor."

How important is it for people who are sick to stay at home?

Dr. Esper: "When you stay at home, not only are you protecting yourself, you're protecting the community around you. We're all in this together. This is a community-wide problem, we are attacking this as a community against a common foe. That foe wants to jump from place to place, from person to person. By holding ourselves accountable, if we feel that we are sick with this virus, or honestly any other virus, it is best to stay at home until you are well. Once your fever breaks, generally, or the 14 days for this particular germ, you can go back to your normal business."

Are we expecting this virus to go away like the flu does? Does it have a season?

Dr. Esper: "We have four normal coronaviruses we see every year. They usually do go away by April or May. This is a new coronavirus. We can't say with 100 percent certainty that it will go away when temperatures get a little higher. In fact, because this is so new, it probably will last a bit longer. A bigger question is, is this going to come back next year? Is it going to come back in the fall when temperatures are lower? That's something we're trying to figure out."

What is the treatment for coronavirus?

Dr. Esper: "The vast majority of people won't need anything other than good hydration. So the best thing to do is to take your fluids, that you're staying at home, that you're resting up. Your immune system, your good immune system will probably we able to kick this virus all on its own. If you have more problems, if you're having trouble breathing, then we are going to support you by helping you breath. That may be an oxygen mask."