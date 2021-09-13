Cleveland Clinic changes visitation policy because of increase in coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Monday that it was changing its visitation policy because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We are experiencing a significant number of patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals,” they wrote in a press release.

Because of that, they are issuing new restrictions for visitation.

Most patients will be allowed only one visitor, although there will be some exceptions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive in prenatal care, labor and delivery and pediatrics.

The changes go into effect Tuesday, September 14.

