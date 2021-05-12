Cleveland Clinic: Breakthrough COVID-19 cases in fully-vaccinated people remain limited

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A COVID-19 vaccination limits the chance of getting the virus, but a small number of vaccinated people are still testing positive.

The problem is playing out right now for the New York Yankees after a vaccinated coach learned of a positive diagnosis.

The Cleveland Clinic released what it calls powerful new data about COVID-19 infections, shining a light on just how common these breakthrough cases occur among those who are vaccinated.

It revealed in a four-month study of more than 47,000 of its caregivers roughly 1,900 got COVID-19. Only .3% of infections occurred among fully vaccinated staff, 99.7% of infections were reported in unvaccinated caregivers.

“This tells us that that the vaccines are as good or even better then we have seen in the clinical trials,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, Chair of the Respiratory Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. “Nothing is 100% effective, but it improves your chances. You wear your seatbelt it’s not going to protect you from everything but it’s much better than not wearing a seatbelt.”

Additional data of patients admitted to the Cleveland Clinic this year shows of the nearly 4,300 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and April 13, more than 99.75% were in patients that were not fully vaccinated.

“When I am attending in the intensive care unit, we’re seeing younger and younger people getting sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Dweik.

In his experience he said the patients hospitalized are between the ages of 30 and 50, who did not get vaccinated.

At MetroHealth a spokesperson said they also monitor positive cases in vaccinated people. A specific number was not provided but the hospital reports what it calls a mild number of cases.

“If you were waiting on the sideline this is definitely the time to start and take your vaccine,” said Dr. Dweik.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 9,000 infections in vaccinated people who test positive for the virus as of late April.