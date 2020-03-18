Cleveland Clinic announces changes to coronavirus testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - The Cleveland Clinic shared a change to its coronavirus testing sites that will go into effect beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The following statement was released Tuesday evening about the changes:

“Following overwhelming demand for testing we have made the decision to reserve COVID-19 testing for patients who are at the highest risk. We currently have a supply of testing swabs on hand, however, we did not fully anticipate the impact of the crisis in Italy which is where the swabs are manufactured. We hope to continue to receive additional supplies, which will be a key part of our decision-making."

The clinic said more than 2,200 patients were tested in the first four days, with a small number of test results positive for COVID-19. About 2,100 additional patients are waiting to be tested.

Beginning Wednesday, the clinic is revising which patients will be tested moving forward at the W.O. Walker testing facility located at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

"We are prioritizing high risk patients, which includes those who are currently hospitalized and those who are age 61 and older. These patients will continue to be tested at the W.O. Walker testing facility with a Cleveland Clinic physician’s order.

For patients 60 and under who already have a Cleveland Clinic physician’s order, we are re-evaluating our ability to provide COVID-19 testing and are asking they not report to the W.O. Walker testing facility until they are contacted by Cleveland Clinic with further instructions. We are advising patients with a fever higher than 100.4 degrees and/or cough to please isolate yourself from others. If your medical condition worsens, please contact your primary care provider or go to the emergency department."

Also, patients with a Cleveland Clinic doctor's order will no longer be tested at the Landerbrook location.

"We are adapting to this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation as quickly as possible while continuing to stay true to our mission of caring for our community," the clinic said.