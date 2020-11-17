Cleveland cites businesses, fines Barley House $9,000 for violating COVID-19 orders

(Watch video from inside Barley House on Saturday obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland issued citations and warnings to 10 businesses on Friday and Saturday for violating state orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The city released information about the citations Monday night in its daily COVID-19 report.

Barley House was issued a $9,000 fine, according to the city. The bar, located in the Warehouse District, was also visited Saturday night by the Ohio Investigative Unit. State agents said they witnessed “egregious violations of health orders” and issued Barley House its third citation since Sept. 27.

Nov. 13

VSP Lounge – (1) failure to require social distancing; and (2) failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business (warning);

– (1) failure to require social distancing; and (2) failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business (warning); The V Lounge – (1) failure to establish a maximum dining capacity; (2) failure to require customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; and (3) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($3000.00);

– (1) failure to establish a maximum dining capacity; (2) failure to require customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; and (3) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($3000.00); The Carter – (1) failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; (3) failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan; and (4) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business (warning);

Nov. 14

CLE Local Eatery – (1) failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; (3) failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan; (4) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy; and (5) failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business (warning);

– (1) failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; (3) failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan; (4) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy; and (5) failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business (warning); Villaforte – (1)failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; (3) failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan; (4) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy; (5) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business; and failure to require capacity limits in open congregate area, to wit: dance floor (warning);

– (1)failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; (3) failure to post maximum dining capacity and floor plan; (4) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy; (5) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business; and failure to require capacity limits in open congregate area, to wit: dance floor (warning); Paradis Gentlemen’s Club – failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($1,000);

– failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($1,000); Captiv8 – failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($1,000.00);

– failure to require the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($1,000.00); Barley House – (1) failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; and (3) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($9,000);

– (1) failure to require social distancing; (2) requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages; and (3) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($9,000); Dante’s Inferno – (1) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy ($1,000);

– (1) failure to establish a COVID maximum occupancy ($1,000); Rumor Bar and Lounge – (1) requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business ($1,000);

