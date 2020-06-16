Cleveland Cinemas postpones its reopening, no new date set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Cinemas has walked back previous plans to reopen this Friday.

Instead, the business is choosing to keep its multiple movie theater locations closed for the time being.

“Our business is reliant on the release of new films from Hollywood as well as key independent distributors,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said in a statement. “With the recent announcement of release dates being pushed back on blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ we have decided to delay our reopening.”

Forman did say that the company hopes to soon have a return date for all of its locations, which include the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, Capitol Theatre on West 65th, Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls and Tower City Cinemas downtown.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Although Gov. Mike DeWine announced that indoor Ohio movie theaters could reopen starting June 10, only the Atlas Cinemas group has begun welcoming moviegoers again in the area.

Find out what is reopening in Cleveland this week below: