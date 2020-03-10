Cleveland Catholic Diocese suspends distribution of Precious Blood amid coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is suspending the distribution of Precious Blood effective immediately in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

There are three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. All three are Cuyahoga County residents, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The diocese released this list of changes to prevent further spread:

HOLY COMMUNION

All priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion are to wash their hands with soap and water prior to the celebration of Mass. A hand sanitizer may be used in the pew by the extraordinary minister prior to the distribution of Holy Communion. In addition to the usual purification of fingers with water after the distribution of Holy Communion, all Communion ministers should again wash their hands. The Centers for Disease Control states that hand washing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

The distribution of the Precious Blood to liturgical ministers and the faithful is to be suspended. As Catholics, our faith informs us that the whole Christ, that is his Body and Blood, is present when only the host is received. Provisions, however, should be made for Catholics who can only receive the Precious Blood for Communion because of celiac conditions.

SIGN OF PEACE

The invitation to the Sign of Peace, although a regular part of our liturgical practice, is always an option. Pastors should consult the local community for how to best observe the Sign of Peace during this period. Perhaps a head bow could replace the customary handshake.

Additionally, small holy water blessing fonts and baptismal pools are to be drained.

Intentions for the prevention of the virus and for those affected should be included in the Universal Prayer.