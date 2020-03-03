Cleveland Catholic Diocese: ‘Missing Mass is not a sin if you are sick’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland issued guidelines to parishes amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health said risk for the virus, which symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, in the state remains low.

The Cleveland Catholic Diocese recommends:

Priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion should be especially reminded of the need to practice good hygiene. Ministers of Holy Communion should be encouraged to wash their hands before Mass begins, and/or to use an alcohol based anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.

Liturgical ministers should not serve if they are sick. This includes both clergy and lay ministers.

Parishioners who are sick should stay home. Missing Mass is not a sin if you are sick.

Encourage parishioners to wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

Encourage parishioners to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after shaking hands with others.

Parishioners who have sick family members should protect others by abstaining from receiving Communion on the tongue, and by abstaining from receiving the Precious Blood.

If coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads to Ohio, pastors can instruct the assembly to temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact and suspend the distribution of Holy Communion under both species.

