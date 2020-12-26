Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, team facility closed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to his teammates in the huddle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the team’s facility has been closed and their flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is conducted.

“The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the team said in a statement.

The Browns are scheduled to play the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

