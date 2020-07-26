Cleveland Browns place two players on reserve list under new COVID-19 category

*Watch the report above on Dr. Fauci’s take on the fate of the NFL season.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have placed RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve COVID-19 list.

According to a press release, the new category was created for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has it and requires quarantine.

“If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list,” the Browns explained.

Per the agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. They also are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or has COVID-19.

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns, while leading the team in kickoff return yards (421).

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.

