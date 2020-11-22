Cleveland bar cited for violating coronavirus orders Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, two more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m., the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Ohio is currently also under a curfew, which lasts from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., as seen in the video above.

Here’s what each bar, including one in Cleveland, was cited with after being observed in violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Park Social Club, Cleveland: The club was cited for what’s known as “improper conduct-disorderly activity” and for also reportedly “hindering inspection.” People inside the establishment were seen breaking social distancing rules and no barriers were found between groups. This is the second time the spot’s liquor permit has been cited.

Zinum 12, Lima: Around 11:20 p.m., agents saw people still inside the establishment and at least one person still drinking a beer and other alcoholic drinks were seen out. The owner of the spot reportedly said the people were all employees. A citation was given for after hours consumption.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: