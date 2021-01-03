Cleveland bar cited for violating coronavirus orders Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, three more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Two of these bars are located in Northeast Ohio, including one in Cleveland. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Carney’s Bar in Cleveland: OIU agents arrived at Carney’s around 10:40 p.m. and saw 6-8 patrons drinking. When agents tried to enter the premises, bartenders attempted to remove beverages before letting them inside. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity and for reportedly “hindering or obstructing inspection.” The bar had previously been cited on Oct. 30.

Otay’s Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton: After already being cited twice previously, the Port Clington bar was once again hit with an improper conduct – disorderly activity citation. Agents checked on the bar last night after hearing reports of overcrowding. Arriving around 8 p.m., OIU witnessed customers not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines. About 40 people were seen inside.

The other bar cited was in Cincinnati.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

