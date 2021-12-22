List: Cleveland-area restaurants requiring vaccines, temporarily closing for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As COVID-19 cases continue to spike and Cuyahoga County becomes a hotspot, many area restaurants are making adjustments.
Some are temporarily closing, while others are requiring vaccinations to dine in.
The Ohio City location will be closed the week of Dec. 20.
The Lakewood coffee shop will be closed until further notice.
The Tremont cocktail bar and vegan restaurant will be closed until Dec. 28.
The brewpub in Ohio City is closed until further notice. Tickets for tours and Brew Year’s Eve will be refunded. The giftshop remains open.
The Lakewood cocktail bar is closed through the new year.
Luca, Acqua Di Luca and Luca West
All Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the restaurant, except to pick up to-go orders. All guests will be required to wear a mask, except when seated while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
The Tremont spot will be closed until after Christmas, then it will reassess.
The cocktail bar will be closed until after Christmas amid rising cases. It plans to reassess after the holiday.