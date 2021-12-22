List: Cleveland-area restaurants requiring vaccines, temporarily closing for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As COVID-19 cases continue to spike and Cuyahoga County becomes a hotspot, many area restaurants are making adjustments.

Some are temporarily closing, while others are requiring vaccinations to dine in.

Beet Jar Juicebar

The Ohio City location will be closed the week of Dec. 20.

Brewella’s

The Lakewood coffee shop will be closed until further notice.

Cloak and Dagger

The Tremont cocktail bar and vegan restaurant will be closed until Dec. 28.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

The brewpub in Ohio City is closed until further notice. Tickets for tours and Brew Year’s Eve will be refunded. The giftshop remains open.

LBM

The Lakewood cocktail bar is closed through the new year.

Luca, Acqua Di Luca and Luca West

All Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the restaurant, except to pick up to-go orders. All guests will be required to wear a mask, except when seated while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

Prosperity Social Club

The Tremont spot will be closed until after Christmas, then it will reassess.

Spotted Owl

The cocktail bar will be closed until after Christmas amid rising cases. It plans to reassess after the holiday.