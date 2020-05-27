Cleveland-area driving schools adapt with pandemic; Skills tests yet to resume

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether it’s for a summer job or wanting to be self-sufficient, many driving school students are anxious to get their license.

“I’m taking classes now, and like I’ve got the in-cars scheduled, but when can I actually get my license?” asked driving student Jack Muler.

Skills tests have not yet resumed at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, but several Northeast Ohio driving schools are still working to prepare their students for when the time comes as they mitigate the risks of coronavirus.

“We have to function so let’s figure out a way to do this safely,” said Daniel Cox, president of the Driving School Association of Ohio

Along with guidelines released by the association for driver rehabilitation specialists, he collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic to establish a set of safety procedures.

“Very critical part of it is a mask, (and) the instructor has to completely wipe the car down.”

Students are asked a series of screening questions before getting in the car, including what their temperature was that morning. The vehicle’s vent fan needs to be on during the lesson and the windows open.

“So if there is any virus present, it will dilute it immediately by having that positive airflow in and out through the vehicle,” Cox said.

Cox said Heights Driving School is among the association members following the guidelines. Classes are being conducted virtually, in-person in small groups of 10 with a reservation or self-taught online depending on comfort level.

The phones were ringing off the hook when we arrived with some wondering about when the state will resume skills tests, Cox said.

“That’s been our biggest thing is that we’re trying to explain to them that we need to proceed in a very cautious manner,” he said.

Other driving schools like Overbeke have been very busy with all the students who haven’t been able to have formal instruction over the past two months.

“Driver training is so important to the students that they can learn what’s necessary in order to remain safe for their future. COVID-19 is not gonna stop us from being able to provide that service, but anything we can do to prevent it or reduce the risk or the spread of the disease is exactly what we’re doing,” said owner Ari Klarfeld.

Overbeke School of Driving has nearly identical procedures in place, as well as taking the students’ temperatures.

Some students who couldn’t test for their license in the past couple of months are trying to keep perspective.

“The big thing is I really wouldn’t have had anywhere to go, because nowhere was open. Don’t really need a license if there’s nowhere to be,” Muler said.

Both schools have paperwork for parents and/or students to sign regarding the procedures, and both schools don’t penalize instructors or students if they don’t feel comfortable going through with the lesson.

We are still waiting to hear from the BMV on when they plan to resume skill testing. We were told Wednesday morning that they are still working on that.