Cleveland APL suspends adoptions due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is suspending all adoptions at the shelter until further notice.

It’s a move to keep people from making non-essential trips.

They were previously operating by appointment only.

They are still looking for foster homes. If you’re interested, you can email Foster@ClevelandAPL.org.

The Cleveland APL’s hours for urgent animal admissions and other essential appointments at the shelter are 11am to 5pm Monday – Saturday.

The facility is not open to the public.

If you are a Cleveland resident with an urgent pet care need or are in need of food or other supplies for your pet as a result of COVID-19, you can contact the Cleveland APL at 216-255-5012 for assistance.

The APL is also not able to accept donations at the shelter currently but has a wish list here.