Cleveland APL reduces adoption fees, preparing for coronavirus impact

**Watch the video above for tips on how you can help your pets during the coronavirus outbreak**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is lowering adoption fees this weekend to hopes that animals can find their furever homes quickly.

This decision comes as the APL prepares for "anything from short-term, minor operational disruptions to the worst-case scenario of a longer and more significant shutdown" in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Adoption fees for dogs have been reduced from $125 to $50. Fees for cats have been lowered from $50 to $10.

The APL is also taking the following steps to better position itself to help animals that are truly at risk and in need of immediate help:

Reducing non-urgent intake

Increasing foster placements

Placing as many homes as possible through adoption

"We are committed to continuing the Cleveland APL’s mission-critical work for animals during this uncertain time," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s the fact that our animals and organization are going to need your support as we navigate these uncertain times. You have shown us time and time again that you will be there when the going gets tough."