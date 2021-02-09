Cleveland, Akron schools plan for summer learning to help students struggling amid COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Two of Ohio’s largest school districts are already planning additional programs for students who fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on school districts to create plans for these students during his COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday. He set a April 1 deadline.

“This pandemic has impacted children differently,” DeWine said. “We need to be bold in our ideas.”

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon said the district will use federal funds from the second stimulus in December for extra educational programs this summer and next year.

“We’re seeing our way through the pandemic and really excited about what we’re going to be able to do to support kids and families into the summer and next year as we recover from the pandemic,” Gordon said.

“What we do in response as we move into summer, as we move into next year will be every bit as critical as the efforts we’ve made throughout the process and having a safe workforce is key to being able to run all those extra programs.”

Akron Public Schools said it was pleased to hear the governor mention this on Tuesday.

“Akron Public Schools has had planning sessions on these very ideas and others for several weeks now. A typical summer at APS always includes extended learning, so we have a good deal of experience in this area,” said an APS spokesman.