Cleveland, Akron airports unveiling enhanced safety measures for travelers and employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It is no longer the hustle and bustle of airline travel that we’re used to seeing.

With two young children in tow, the Stahl family arriving at Cleveland Hopkins Airport from Vero Beach Florida Tuesday morning.

“We felt pretty safe, I mean everybody was pretty spread out on the flight,” Mandy Stahl says. “Everybody obeyed the rules, they wore their masks. And everybody, when they sat down, sanitized their hands and wiped down their trays.”

Traveler Cornelius Mcleod said, “It was quite, people spread out. it seems like social distancing is actually working.”

And once inside the terminal, this is what they saw: Extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the airport. Floor markings at ticket counters to ensure the safe spacing of passengers, and travelers wearing face masks; which more and more airlines are making mandatory.

At Akron-Canton Airport, implemented changes include acrylic shields being installed in high traffic areas like ticket counters, face coverings for all airport employees, reduced seating in gate and dining areas and increased cleaning.

The number of people flying has plummeted by more than 90% since the beginning of March, with U.S. airlines slashing half of its flight schedules and parking 3,000 planes.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Still, newly released video of passengers bottled up in rows and aisles, raising new fears about social distancing when flying.

Traveler Carrie Klaiber said, “The one I just got off from was pretty full, and the one overnight was full, but yesterday was kind of empty.”

Passengers and the airline industry are holding out hope that new safety measures will ultimately lead to a new normal of flying.