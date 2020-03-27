CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday. That brings the total number of residents with the virus to 73.

The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. No further information about the patients will be released.

CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the state’s 1,137 cases, 330 are in Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Department of Health said on Friday.