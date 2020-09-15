Classes continue at Oakwood Middle following positive coronavirus case

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Plain Local School District is dealing with its first positive coronavirus case.

In a message that went to all parents Monday, Superintendent Brent May shared that the district had a positive COVID-19 case at Oakwood Middle School.

Parents at that school will receive a letter through email with more information, according to the school.

“We knew this day would come, and we have worked hard to prepare for it. This call is simply to provide our community with transparency…now is not the time to panic. As a district, we have prepared for this situation and I am confident in the plan we have in place. Our plan includes keeping desks 6-feet apart, wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and consistent cleaning. Because of this plan, students and staff are able to remain at Oakwood in response to this positive case,” May said in the message.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,606 coronavirus cases in Stark County as of Monday afternoon.

158 people in the county have died.