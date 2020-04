(WJW)- During these unprecedented times that are impacting the lives of people of all ages, we at FOX 8 want to take time and give one particular group a shoutout. We are talking about our high school seniors.

This year, COVID-19 has impacted their senior year milestones like prom and graduation.

We want to give your graduate the send-off they deserve. Send us a snapshot ( no professional photos please) of your senior and a little about them.

We will recognize them during our newscasts.