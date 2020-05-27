Pool police: City restrictions may involve officers’ enforcement in Amherst

pool

AMHERST – Some local cities are planning big changes to opens in compliance with state guidelines this summer, and in Amherst, enforcement may even involve the police.

The state issued strict requirements for social distancing and sanitization at pools and aquatic centers to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“The county’s given us the guidelines to follow, so we figure if they think it can be done, we think it can be done too,” Amherst Park Manager Don Anderson said.

Anderson said pool capacity will be capped at half, chairs disinfected between guests and bathrooms, and other surfaces regularly disinfected.

He said two lifeguards at a time will be responsible only for walking the pool deck with a six-foot rod to enforce social distancing.

“They will not be guarding the pool, the lifeguards in the charts will take care of the pool and that’s all they’ll watch,” Anderson said. “They won’t take care of the social distancing.”

Anderson said enforcement will be strict and may even involve calling in the police if guests refuse to comply.

“It’s zero tolerance, they’ll be asked to leave. If they refuse to leave, we’ll simply pick up the phone, call the police, they’ll come down and escort them out,” Anderson said.

The city is asking residents to follow the rules to keep the pool open through the summer.

“I think the people will understand if they want to enjoy the pool, they’re going to have to follow the rules,” Anderson said.

Other communities including Parma, Chardon, and Cleveland Heights have opted to keep pools closed out of an abundance of caution.