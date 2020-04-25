City of Stow opening campground for residents working on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Silver Springs Campground is now open for residents who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Stow made the announcement this week and said those in healthcare or safety services are welcome to park their RVs or campers for free.

“Our safety forces and healthcare workers are superheroes who are putting themselves at risk every day, and we understand that many of them are unable to stay in their homes during this crisis to help protect their families against possible exposure to COVID-19; we want to do anything we can to help them during such a difficult time,” said Stow Mayor John Pribonic.

Those interested in using the campground must apply through the city’s Safety Services Department. A photo ID and proof of employment will be required.

Permits will be issued for RVs and campers. No tents are allowed at this time.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Mel Adams from the Stow Fire Department. He can be reached at 330-689-3292 or madams@stow.oh.us.