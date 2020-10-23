City of Kent, Kent State discourage parties on Halloween to help prevent spread of COVID-19

*Watch our recent report on COVID-19 cases at Kent State.*

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is joining the City of Kent in discouraging parties with 10 or more people on Halloween to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this guidance also applies to the week leading up to Halloween and the days following, which typically attracts many outsiders to Kent.

“Kent Police will strictly enforce our long-standing city ordinances prohibiting parties that generate unlawful noise, underage consumption, disorderly conduct and other nuisances. For the sake of long-term health and business recovery, we ask for cooperation from our community and outside visitors,” said Lieutenant Michael Lewis.

Kent City Council recently passed an ordinance which allows the health department to cite anyone who holds or attends a gathering with more than 10 people.

“The support of City Council on the expansion of the Nuisance Party Ordinance to include the Health Commissioner’s authority to cite in these specific instances underscores how important adhering to small gatherings really is in our fight against COVID-19,” Kent City Health Commissioner Joan Seidel stated.

Portage County is one of 38 counties across Ohio that is now at a red level on the coronavirus map, meaning there’s high exposure and spread happening.

