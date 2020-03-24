City of Cleveland: Three new cases of cornavirus, total now at 39

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there are three more confirmed cases of coronavirus, which brings the city’s total to 39.

The new cases are male and female, and their ages range from their 40s to their 60s.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson emphasized the importance of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

“The governor’s directive is a critical health safety request to protect those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and we fully expect Clevelanders will adhere to it,” Jackson said in a news release on Tuesday. “No one is immune to this virus, keep your social distance and stay home.”

The city’s police, fire, EMS, waste collection and utilities remain fully operational.

Other updates from the city of Cleveland:

Construction on Ground Transportation Center at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Begins April 1

Starting April 1st, 2020 construction will begin on the new Ground Transportation Center (GTC) at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). The renovated GTC will be located at the north end of baggage claim where the shuttles and limos have been picking up and dropping off passengers for the past year. During construction, this operation will be moved to the previous location adjacent to the Smart Parking Garage to ensure safety during the project. View release here. View renderings here and here.

Cleveland Department of Public Safety

Stay at Home Order

The Cleveland Division of Police has issued a Divisional Notice to all sworn officers regarding the Stay at Home order issued by the Ohio Department of Public Health.

Individuals are instructed to stay at home or at their place of residence. Exceptions include victims of domestic violence, the homeless and arrested/incarcerated people.

Leaving home for essential activities is permitted Health and safety (emergency services, health care visits, obtaining medical supplies or medications) Necessary supplies (food, groceries, sanitation products, work products) Outdoor activity is permitted as long as complying with social distancing requirements (walking, hiking, biking, etc.) Travel to work (essential employees) or to care for others.

Disinfection of Safety Vehicles

As is normal practice for the Division the crews are continuing to clean and disinfect after all patient interactions. In addition to routine cleaning, the Division is rotating ambulances through for deep cleaning at EMS Headquarters during the week.

Cleveland Police and Fire vehicles are disinfected at the end of each shift.

City Hall Roof Repairs

During this time, the City of Cleveland will be conducting roof repairs to City Hall. This work includes partial roof membrane and roof drains replacement, as well as repairs to areas of the copper roof and various cornice locations. Repairs begin March 30. View the release here.

Recreation Centers

The City of Cleveland is making repairs to and/or will begin construction on several recreation centers. View information about EJ Kovacic, Frederick Douglas and Stella Walsh here.

April Bulk Pick-Up Suspended

All bulk pick-up for the month of April is suspended until further notice. This also means no special bulk pick-ups. The City will provide notice when the service resumes.

Department of Public Utilities

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account at myclevelandwater.com, by calling (216) 664-3130. Questions can be submitted via the inquiry form at clevelandwater.com/ask-a-question. CPP customers can make payments and manage their account at cpp.org. Inquiries and questions can be submitted via www.cpp.org/Contact

Cleveland Water and CPP customers may also use the dropbox located at 1201 Lakeside. Please include name and account number along with payment. Multiple accounts must be on separate checks.

To date:

CPP has reconnected 58 total customers

CWD has reconnected 482 total customers