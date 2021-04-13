City of Cleveland suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for now

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland announced plans to suspend distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for the time being.

The news comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control advised pausing on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines earlier today, following six American women ages 18-48 experiencing an “extremely rare blood-clotting” event when they received the shot.

The city currently has less than 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is awaiting “direction from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to handle remaining doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the city said in a statement.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are continuing to be administered as planned throughout the city, and officials urge residents to get vaccinated.

The city is also offering two vaccine spots this week, open to all Clevelanders who register first:

FRIDAY: Thurgood Marshall Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 8611 Hough Ave., running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY: Cudell Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 1910 West Blvd., running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made at the Cleveland vaccine website or by calling 216-664-2222 during the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.