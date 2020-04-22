City of Cleveland starts temperature check policy for public works, utilities employees

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland announced on Tuesday it is starting a new policy for public works and public utilities employees.

All essential employees and managers who are required to report to work will have their temperature taken each day in a private setting, the city said in a news release. If a worker has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be immediately and confidentially sent home.

The city said individuals taking the temperatures will wear personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The new policy applies workers on the front lines, including waste collectors and inspectors.