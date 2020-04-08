City of Cleveland reports four more cases of COVID-19, brings new total to 236

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland now has a total of 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two fatalities.

According to a press release, four more cases were reported on Wednesday. Those residents include males and females, whose ages range from their 30’s to 60’s. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone they may have had close contact with.

As of today, there are more than 5,148 confirmed cases and 193 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 404,000 confirmed cases and 13,800 deaths in the United States.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing confirmed cases by zip code throughout the county. The map will be updated every Friday.