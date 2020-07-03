1  of  5
City of Cleveland reports 84 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new fatalities

*Watch our report above on Cuyahoga County now being at a Level 3 coronavirus risk under the state’s new code system.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 84 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 2,488 cases and 77 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. The fatalities include a female in her 60s and a male in his 40s,” officials said.

CDPH is working to identify close contacts of those individuals who would require testing or monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.

“Sadly, the City of Cleveland has hit another record number of coronavirus cases in a single day,” said Mayor Jackson. “Let me be clear about this – we are seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases that will only worsen if individuals do not take proper precautions like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands regularly.”

