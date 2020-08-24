City of Cleveland reports 8 more deaths from coronavirus

(Watch our story on Cleveland’s contact tracers in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Eight new fatalities from coronavirus were reported to the Cleveland Department of Public Health on Monday.

The deceased range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The total number of Cleveland residents to die from the virus now stands at 118 people, according to the city health department.

The city also reported 20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. Their ages are from under to 20 to their 80s. There have been 4,860 total confirmed cases in Cleveland, the health department said on Monday.

There have been 15,032 total cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County since the outbreak began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. As of Monday, 552 people in the county have died from the virus.

Additional notes from the city of Cleveland:

With the passage by Cleveland City Council of an ordinance authorizing penalties for non-compliance with Mayor Frank Jackson’s mask mandate, enforcement is now in effect

There are two numbers Clevelanders should call regarding non-compliance:

Business complaints: CDPH hotline at 216-857-7165

CDPH hotline at 216-857-7165 Individual or private residence complaints: Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234

Citations may be issued with fines for the following:

Any business or person violating the mask or safe-seating order (which maintains social distancing of at least six feet between patrons) is subject to civil penalties in accordance with Ordinance No. 556-2020, specifically chapters 602 and 236.

Any business in the City of Cleveland with an employee who becomes ill with the coronavirus is required to immediately disinfect and sanitize the premises. Following a warning, they may be subject to a civil penalty of $1,000 for the first offense and a civil penalty of $3,000 for each subsequent violation.

