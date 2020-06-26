Breaking News
City of Cleveland reports 63 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 63 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,110 cases and 75 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 6 to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

There are 47,651 total cases and 2,772 deaths statewide as of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reports.

