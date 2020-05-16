City of Cleveland reports 38 more coronavirus cases, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus numbers Friday evening.

There were 38 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents, ranging in age from toddler to in their 80s. That brings the total number of cases in Cleveland to 1,108.

The health department reported no new deaths. So far, 41 people in the city have died from the virus.

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

The Cleveland Transformation Alliance Virtual Board Meeting

The Cleveland Transformation Alliance Communications and Engagement Committee will meet for its scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 19, at 3 p.m. via zoom. To join, click here. The meeting ID is 746 7346 2347 and the password is 0S6xLp.

Department of Public Utilities Customer Reconnection Updates

While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water (CWD) and Cleveland Public Power (CPP) have temporarily stopped disconnection of residential services for non-payment. Cleveland Water customers should call 216664-3130 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call 216-664-4600 for service restoration.