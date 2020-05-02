City of Cleveland reports 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland reported 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total to 730 cases and 34 fatalities.

According to a press release, the patient who died was a man in his 60s. No other details about him were made available.

*Read more stories on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic here in Ohio.*

The other individuals who tested positive include men and women whose ages range from their teens to their 80s. The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who had close contact with them.

As of Friday, there are more than 17,962 confirmed cases and 922 fatalities in Ohio.

City officials also issued the following reminders:

Federal, State and Local Tax Deadline Extension Reminder

The Ohio house voted to extend the state’s income tax return deadline to July 15. This is the same date for local and federal taxes. View the bill summary with additional provisions here.

Cleveland Water Customers Should Flush Plumbing as Buildings Reopen

Cleveland Water reminds customers that an important first step when buildings reopen is flushing the plumbing when water has not been used, or use was significantly reduced, during the closure. By performing a full-building flush of cold and hot water plumbing, Cleveland Water customers are ensuring that safe, high quality water from our distribution system re-enters the building.

When water sits unused or underused in plumbing systems major issues can occur. In most cases, flushing plumbing and cleaning fixtures should address any potential water quality issues and restore the high quality of water that normally comes out of your tap. More information on flushing a building’s water supply is available here and here.

May Bulk Pick-Up is Suspended in Order to Adhere to Social Distancing

The City of Cleveland has suspended May bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service. Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. Residents may drop off their items at the Ridge Road Station at 3727 Ridge Road.

Proper Set-Out Reminder:

Yard waste will still be collected. The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers. All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen, then call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.

