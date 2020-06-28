City of Cleveland reports 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 2,171 cases and 75 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health says there are 49,455 total cases and 2,804 fatalities statewide.