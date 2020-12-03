City of Cleveland reports 269 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 269 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The city said the cases ranges in age from toddler to in their 100s. CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases for Cleveland to 12,155. Seven were transfered as officials determined the individuals were not from Cleveland.

The city also learned of one new fatality. According to the health department, 158 in Cleveland have died from the virus.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 437,928 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 6,671 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 289,768 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 7,835 cases, 123 deaths, 436 hospitalizations and 52 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The data is incomplete because of unprecedented volume, leaving thousands of cases pending review.

