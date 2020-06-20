City of Cleveland reports 20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 20 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 1,916 confirmed cases and 75 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health says there are 44,262 cases and 2,697 deaths statewide.

Related Content Ohio coronavirus numbers: 531 new cases, 30 deaths reported in last 24 hours Video Video

Record single-day increase: Florida reports nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases Video Video

House coronavirus panel investigates cause of nursing home outbreaks Video Video